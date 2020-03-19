Randolph County man charged in 2018 sexual abuse case

ELKINS, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police, in Randolph County, have arrested a man in connection with a 2018 sexual abuse case.

Troopers have charged Mohamed Loutfi, 43 of Beverly, with first degree sexual abuse, which is a felony, according to his criminal complaint.

Mohamed Loufti

Loutfi forced himself, orally, on a women at a home in Randolph County in November 2018, despite the woman begging the Loutfi to stop, the complaint said.

The woman was able to escape from the home and was taken to a hospital by state police, to have a rape kit performed, court documents said.

Investigators got mouth swabs from Loutfi with his DNA and sent it to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab, where it was found that his DNA matched that of the woman’s, troopers said.

Loutfi is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.