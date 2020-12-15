Randolph County man receives indictment for federal drug charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been indicted on federal drug charges.

Billy Ray Shamblin, II, 36, of Elkins, West Virginia, was indicted on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced. Shamblin is accused of selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in February 2020 in Randolph County.

Billy Ray Shamblin

Shamblin faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated. An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Shamblin is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.