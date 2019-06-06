Randolph County Schools name new superintendent

ELKINS, W.Va. – As of July 1, Debra Schmidlen will be named as Randolph County’s newest superintendent. She is currently the assistant superintendent and has worked for Randolph County Schools since she graduated from West Virginia University in May of 1989.

“I think one of the things I’m passionate about is educating students. I have worked for Randolph County Schools for thirty years and I have been a principal, assistant superintendent, so now I feel very fortunate and humbled to be selected as the next superintendent for Randolph County Schools,” said Schmidlen.

Schmidlen’s vision for Randolph County Schools, is to fill vacant positions, update curriculum if needed, and address issues with parent-involvement. Schmidlen feels like she has a vested interest in the school system because of her involvement over the years, she also stated she is very excited to start her new position.