$1.5 million project replaces every water meter in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – A $1.5 million project for the city of Elkins will replace 4,200 water meters. This includes all residential, commercial and industrial meters that are aging or failing.

26 meters have been replace so far, mostly due to weather conditions and manpower. However, residents will see their water shut off for about 10 minutes when their meter is getting replaced.

The city’s Operation Manager said the new meters will make use of modern technology saving time for city employees while giving customers an accurate reading.

“We’re set up for radio read which means that one guy puts a computer reader in his truck and just drives around for a couple of hours. We’re not set up to do the manual reads anymore and when a third of our meters are not reading, utility billing folks have to estimate the bills and we don’t want to do that. That’s not acceptable so we have to get these new ones in the ground” Bob Pingley, Elkins Operation Manager

Pingley said the city was very careful with its water plant project and is using the leftover money to finance the meter project. He also said all new meters should be installed by September.