ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love was in the air on Thursday as 14 couples exchanged wedding vows for a Christmas-themed wedding at the Randolph-Tucker Counties Family Court Room in Elkins.

This is the inaugural year for the Christmas weddings, and the family court judge, Lori Haynes said they plan on making this an annual event.

“We wanted to make sure that it was going to look not only festive but also elegant,” Family Court Judge of Randolph-Tucker Counties Lori Haynes said.

Judge Haynes and her staff were inspired to host the Christmas-themed wedding day by a staple wedding item. “All due to this arch, that we have, this is an arch that we use for our regular weddings that we have throughout the year and it normally has regular festive flowers…And my staff and I love Christmas so we thought it might be a nice idea to change out the arrangement and put something Christmas-y. And that kind of just took on a life of itself and we thought it would be nice to have a Christmas-themed day for weddings,” Judge Haynes said.

Couples like Susan and Jim March from Morgantown traveled to Elkins to get the chance to say “I do” under the mistletoe. The March couple got married in the same courthouse in 2019 and loved that ceremony so much that they decided to renew their wedding vows at the courthouse every year on their anniversary.

“They’ve just become family to us here, they just treat us like they’re happy to see us every time, we’re happy to see them,” said Susan March. “We got married when we were 65 so we figured, well how many will we have, so we decided we would celebrate every month.”

The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary every month. And this year was more special as they got to renew their vows twice, in the summer for their anniversary and in December after the court staff called and invited them.

“The thing that made this one even more meaningful to us coming at this time of year. He had just gotten out of the hospital, he almost died, he was on a ventilator for two and a half days and he got home on a Tuesday and they called us from the courthouse on Wednesday. And so we were just thankful that we were still together, and he’s still with us so, it’s really even more special this time,” March said.

Other couples included Sara and Gary Brady who have been together for three years, engaged for one, and when the Christmas Wedding Day was announced, they jumped right in.

”I just couldn’t wait, we just wanted do it next year but I couldn’t wait any longer,” Gary Brady said.

Court staff told 12 News this wedding day was a welcomed change of pace to witness love blossom in a courtroom.

Judge Haynes said they accepted all couples who wanted to get married under the mistletoe and that plan remains the same for the new tradition, next year. Next year’s event will be announced later in 2024.