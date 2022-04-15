ELKINS, W.Va. – On Wednesday, a city council committee approved more than $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for 11 projects proposed by community organizations, including the Elkins-Randolph County YMCA, the Randolph County Humane Society, the Elkins Farmers Market, and Meals on Wheels.

Elkins officials learned in early 2021 that the city had been awarded $3.08 million under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with half to be disbursed in 2021 and half in 2022.

The city’s ARPA Advisory Committee had recommended, and council had approved, some $1.6 million in ARPA expenditures (for full list see below), but the council reserved $154,000 for community-based requests These were the funds being disbursed at Wednesday’s meeting.

The city received 22 community proposals.

Applicants were asked to describe their proposed projects; explain why these projects would constitute an appropriate use of ARPA funds; identify specific demographics their projects will benefit; and estimate total costs. Finally, applicants were asked to connect their projects to goals in the city’s 2018-2023 Strategic Plan, if possible.

After extensive discussion, the committee approved disbursements for the following 11 projects and in the following amounts:

Elkins-Randolph County YMCA – youth center bathroom; $5,000

Davis & Elkins College – new amphitheater; $43,746

Randolph County Humane Society – trap/neuter/release program; $17,000

Randolph County Homeless Shelter – security upgrades; $3,000

Meals on Wheels – meal delivery program; $7,000

Our Town – free public activities and events; $3,000

YouthBuild – operating funds; $15,000

Elkins Babe Ruth League – Bluegrass Park bleachers; $50,000

Elkins Farmers Market – equipment, supplies, and marketing; $5,000

Randolph County Community Arts Center – enhanced fine-arts exhibit capabilities; $5,000

Old Brick Playhouse – sound system; $8,000

Other city expenditures that will use $1.6 million in ARPA funds include: