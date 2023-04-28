ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after officers found children living in “disgustingly atrocious” conditions at an Elkins residence.

On Thursday, April 27, officers with the Elkins Police Department were called to perform a welfare check on a residence on Harrison Avenue in Elkins due to a caller hearing “yelling adults and screaming children,” according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they noted they “couldn’t hear anything but observed through a window a soiled diaper lying on the bed, dog feces everywhere, trash everywhere and toys,” officers said.

Samantha Oldaker

Officers then made contact with Samantha Oldaker, 27, of Elkins, inside of the residence, and she stated that “the kids were running around and screaming and playing and that the place was a mess but don’t worry about that,” according to the complaint.

When officers walked into the residence, they “observed how disgustingly atrocious the conditions of the residence were,” and also made contact with a man, identified as Joseph Peters, 32 of Elkins, officers said.

While inside, officers requested assistance from Child Protective Services, Animal Control and the Randolph County EMS, and officers began recording the conditions of the home with their body camera, noting that “feces, urine, trash, molded food, live maggots and just pure filth were all observed,” according to the complaint.

Joseph Peters

Upon seeing the children in the residence, officers noted that “both had feces covered feet and were visibly dirty,” and when EMS arrived on scene, the children “were removed as soon as possible,” officers said.

Also in the residence, officers located “two small dogs loose inside” and “one larger dog in a crate so small it could not move”; when Animal Control arrived on scene, Peters signed over custody of the dogs and a cat, according to the complaint.

Officers also learned that there were three children not present who lived in the residence, officers said.

Oldaker and Peters have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $65,000 bond.