2020 Mountain State Forest Festival canceled

ELKINS, W.Va. – The 2020 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins has been canceled.

According to a release on the festival’s website, following Gov. Justice’s restrictions on fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts, the Mountain State Forest Festival Association Board of Directors decided to cancel all 2020 events.

Board President Cliff Marstiller said the organization had originally been optimistic conditions would improve to have a scaled-down festival in the fall; however, with coronavirus continuing to spread, coupled with the shutdown of fairs and festivals and logistical hurdles, it was time to call off the festival entirely.

“The decision to totally cancel is not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. Our first priority is the health of the community and we know this is the right decision,” said Marstiller.

Plans for the 2020 festival will be rearranged into a 2021 event schedule, the release states.

“We’ll regroup, re-engage our volunteers, and be ready for October 2021 and the 84th Mountain State Forest Festival. With support from sponsors, patrons and the community, the festival will be back and leave its mark on Randolph County and the state of West Virginia,” said Director General Robbie Morris.

The 84th Mountain State Forest Festival is scheduled October 2–10, 2021.

Previously, a modified version of the festival had been planned for 2020.