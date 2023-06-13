ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Below are the results of the City of Elkins Municipal Election on June 13, 2023. Votes were compiled from the city’s five wards and results were distributed via a press release from the City of Elkins.

Mayor

Jerry Marco ran unopposed for and won the position of Mayor for the City of Elkins with 518 (100%) of the total votes.

First Ward Council

Cody Kerns won the single position open on the First Ward Council with 114 (45%) of the total votes

The candidates and results for the First Ward Council were as follows:

Michael C. Elza: 40

Cody Kerns: 114

Phillips B. Kolsun: 64

Pat Varchetto: 34

There were 252 total votes for the open position on the First Ward Council in this election.

Second Ward Council

Mike Hinchman ran for and won the single regular council position open on the Second Ward Council with 49 (51%) of the total votes. Lisa Severino earned the single two-year unexpired council position with 48 (49%) of the total votes.

The candidates and results for the Second Ward Council were as follows:

Lisa Severino (unexpired council term): 48

Mike Hinchman (regular council term): 49

There were 97 total votes for these two positions.

Third Ward Council

Christopher Lowther ran for and won the single regular council position open on the Third Ward Council with 24 (55%) of the total votes. Erika Plishka earned the single two-year unexpired council position with 19 (45%) of the total votes.

The candidates and results for the Third Ward Council were as follows:

Erika Plishka (unexpired council term): 19

Christopher Lowther (regular council term): 24

There were 43 total votes for these two positions.

Fourth Ward Council

Andrew Carroll won the single position open on the Fourth Ward Council with 89 (64%) of the total votes.

The candidates and results for the Fourth Ward Council were as follows:

Andrew Carroll: 89

Elizabeth “Liz” Marshall-MacVean: 50

There were 139 total votes for this position.

Fifth Ward Council

Cody H. Thompson won the single position open on the Fifth Ward Council with 54 (48%) of the total votes.

The candidates for the Fifth Ward Council were as follows:

Cody H. Thompson: 54

Linda H. Vest: 24

Burley A. Woods: 34

There were 112 total votes for this position