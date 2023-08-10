ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The full, week-long schedule of activities for one of West Virginia’s biggest festivals has been released.

According to the official Mountain State Forest Festival website, the 85th annual festival is scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 8 and will include multiple parades, live music acts, art exhibitions, the Queen’s ball for festival royalty, the downtown carnival and the lumberjack contest.

More than 75,000 festivalgoers are expected over the course of the week, which is intended to celebrate West Virginia’s mountains and natural resources.

Main events like the lumberjack contest and Grand Feature Parade are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, but a full list of festival events for the week is available below or on the Mountain State Forest Festival website.

To really get the most out of the festival’s focus on natural resources, make sure to check out the Primitive Camping Exhibit, Forestry & Wood Products Exhibit & WV Christmas Tree Growers Association, the Wild, Wonderful Woods Exhibit at the Historic Kump House and the highly anticipated Lumberjack Contest.