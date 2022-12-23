ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins has received a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant award from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to support the Elkins Area Shared Trail Plan.

With the aid of IMBA’s Trail Accelerator grant fund, which is given out to communities with plans for “transformational model trail systems,” the Elkins Area Shared Trail Plan will execute its plan to “examine U.S. Forest Service properties in the western part of the Cheat-Potomac District,” according to a release from the City of Elkins.

After locating a site for “8-10 miles of flagged trail,” the project will bring “purpose-built, multi-use, and bike-optimized trails to the area.”

This announcement comes shortly after the same project received $50,000 as part of the ARC Power grant back in November.

To learn more about IMBA’s grant allocations, click here.