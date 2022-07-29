BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thirteen-hundred pounds of meat was cooked for Camp Pioneer’s annual Ox Roast Fundraiser on Friday with the help of many volunteers and family members of the 4-Hers.

The cost for a two sandwich meal at the 59th annual ox roast was $15. The pit-roasted beef was cooked overnight, in the ground. It was served on a sandwich, with baked beans, coleslaw and a dessert.

The ox roast is the only annual fundraising event held by 4-H Camp Pioneer. In addition to raising funds, the ox roast allowed 4-Hers to display the projects they’ve worked on for the community to see.

A volunteer searches for the correct project as she displays grand champion award ribbons.

“More importantly to bring focus to the 4-H clubs and what they’re all about, what they do, what they work on all year. These kids put so much work and so much time into this, and it’s beautiful, I mean they do such great work, so it’s giving them a chance, again, to display their projects, and let the community gather together,” 4-H Camp Pioneer Executive Director Linda Kelley said.

Kelley says the success of the ox roast fundraiser is extremely important for the camp’s finances each year since it is the only fundraising event held by 4-H Camp Pioneer annually.