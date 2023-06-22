ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday and Friday, the 46th West Virginia State School Bus Safety Road-e-o competition is taking place for the first time at Elkins High School.

The event is a driving skills competition for school bus drivers to come practice and show off their driving abilities and be able to win prizes.

50 contestants from 15 counties within the state came to participate in the Road-e-o.

“It’s mostly to show case their talents and their abilities. They don’t get the recognition that they should.” Jimmy Lacy, President of WV Association for Pupil Transportation said. “Most the time when you see a bus driver on the news it’s something negative, but this is positive. This is all about them, and it’s all about showing their driving abilities and what they’ve been doing for years.”

On Thursday, the competition started off the first day with a pre-trip inspection. Judges made a full physical evaluation of each of the contestants’ buses inside and out.

By law, a school bus found to be unsafe must not be used for transporting children until the defects are corrected.

Friday is the full driving portion of the competition, where drivers will face an obstacle course and other certain driving tests to put their abilities to the test.

There will be prizes awarded to the first, second, and third place winners in each category.