ELKINS, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley United Way held its fourth annual “Day of Action” on June 21 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. throughout Randolph, Marion, Tucker, Taylor and Barbour counties.

There were 240 volunteers completing 31 service projects that varied between painting, making improvements, outdoor work, building furniture, planting flowers and helping the community overall. Working every day can make it hard for these organizations to keep up with tasks like these.

After the “Kick-Off” at Elkins City Park, all volunteers and staff branched out to their working locations.

Volunteers from local businesses and partnerships gathered on Tuesday to help each other and the organizations out. In particular, U.S. Cellular and the Davis Trust Company were helping the staff of the Randolph-Tucker County Children’s Advocacy Center (RTCAC).

Flower planting done by volunteers at the Randolph-Tucker County Children’s Advocacy Center (WBOY image)

The Children’s Advocacy Center did some spring cleaning on the first day of summer by planting flowers and flipping an office to a meeting space. Furniture was being moved around and put together by staff and volunteers.

In an interview with 12 News, Margot Evick, executive director of RTCAC, told one of our reporters why it is important for volunteers to help out.

“We are a grant-funded, we are a 501(c)(3) non-profit. So any sort of volunteer work that can be done to help us so that we don’t have to use our program funds to do this kind of work is really important. I mean, we’re able to allocate those monies to the project, to the children that need it,” Evick said. She also added that it was amazing to have a day dedicated to cleaning and fixing things they usually do not have time to do.

This center’s mission is to work with community partners to support healing and justice to children and families who have been victimized. The funds they receive from the United Way goes towards resource packets, folders, prevention material, etc.

The Randolph County Humane Society spent their second “Day of Action” tidying up around their facility. Volunteers helped clean out older materials and supplies to make room for newer ones. The city even brought them a huge dumpster to fill up.

Filling up the city dumpster at the Randolph County Humane Society (WBOY Image)

1,000 animals are served through this Humane Society per year, which is the only humane society in the state that is supposed by a United Way.

They have done previous services with churches and other places, but the President of the Board of Directors (BOD) at the Humane Society, agreed that it was nice to spend a day to make their facility more comfortable, safe, and clean for both the animals and staff.

Tina Vial, president of the BOD, said, “we are—as I—throwing away a bunch of junk. We’re getting some flowers planted, we’re doing some pressure washing, possibly painting some window trim, and whatever else our shelter manager comes up with while we’re still here.”

The Humane Society is always in need of volunteers to walk dogs, fundraise, cuddle cats, and more. Everything is funded by the United Way or gifts, grants, and donations. If you are interested in helping the Humane Society out, you can find more information here.

Next year will be the Tygart Valley United Way‘s fifth year of doing their Day of Action.