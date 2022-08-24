CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $5,360,000 for the Randolph County Development Authority on Wednesday which will help build a new conference and events center and workforce development facility in Elkins.

The Economic Development Administration (EDA) Coal Communities Commitment Program funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan. It will be matched with $1.3 million in state funds. According to a release from Senator Joe Manchin, the project will create 87 jobs, retain 13 jobs and generate $22.4 million in private investment.

“West Virginia continues to see the benefits of the critical American Rescue Plan investments that drive economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs. I’m pleased the EDA is supporting this new multipurpose facility in Elkins to strengthen the local economy and boost the entertainment and tourism industries across the region. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

The new multi-purpose facility in Elkins will feature a theater environment for various performances and open areas designed to host workforce development sessions, trade shows and business conferences.