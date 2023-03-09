CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weather is just starting to turn, which means you can actually start spending time outside again! If you live in Randolph County or are just looking for some fun outdoor experiences, here are five different ways you can spend some family time this March.

Tygart Junction Winter Excursion – March 10, 11, 17, 18

Ride in a vintage passenger train with great views along the Tygart River. Rides are scheduled on Thursdays and Fridays until March 18 and consist of a four-hour train ride in an enclosed, climate-controlled train car and an included lunch. For more information on the ride or to order tickets, you can visit the Elkins-Randolph Couty tourism website.

Wild and Wonderful Raptors – March 14

Experience a live raptor show and learn about their environmental impact. The Tygart Valley Master Naturalist Community Meeting is being held Tuesday, March 14 at the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Operations Center at 7 p.m. Expand your knowledge of West Virginia’s unique flora and fauna as you meet other outdoor enthusiasts. Falcons will be shown off by Laurel Fork Falconer Collin Waybright, who will teach you how to identify different species and how to help a falcon if you see an injured one in the wild.

Sprout into Spring Expo – March 18

This is an all-ages event that welcomes spring with a variety of crafts and activities. Attendees will be able to create decorations for the 2023 West Virginia state Capitol Christmas tree and attend a tree grafting and crafting workshop at the historic Kump House. The event will be held at The Atrium in Elkins from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival – March 18-19

The annual West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival returns this year with its 37th installment with a plethora of activities and vendors to choose from. Of course, you’ll be able to find syrup, but you can also pick up some merchandise, candy, shirts and hats at the festival as well. It begins on Saturday, March 19 at 9 a.m. and will continue into Sunday evening.

This event is part of a series that aims to teach attendees how to prepare a new dish each month and this March, the recipe is for meatballs. The classes are taught by experienced chefs and home cooks and are held at the Phil Gainer Community Center in Elkins. All workshops run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and have a suggested registration fee of $25. To learn more about the Cooking in Community program or to see what other recipes will be taught throughout 2023, you can visit this page on the Randolph county tourism website.