ELKINS, W.Va. – The 83rd Mountain State Forest Festival returns to Randolph County this weekend.

The annual event runs for a week from Saturday to Sunday, October 6 in Elkins.

It’s the largest event in the county each year, and includes events like a chili cook-off, parade, and lumberjack competition, as well as the crowning of Queen Silvia LXXXIII.

Those interested can find more information about the Forest Festival, including a schedule of events, here.