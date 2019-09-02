A church in Elkins looks to end food scarcity with community fundraising efforts

ELKINS, W.Va. – Mickey and Minnie Mouse were not the only ones with a smile on their face, as the Summit of Church of Elkins and the Railyard Restaurant hosted the Spirit Car Fundraiser.

Members of the Randolph County community stopped by the Elkins Town Square Plaza to help put an end to food deprivation.

“There’s free meals here for anybody that needs it. Whether you need it to feed your belly or feed your spirit, we want to just bring people out and let them know that we here,” Summit Church employee said Heather Somers.

The fundraising event provided opportunities for vendors around the state to showcase their local goods.Money raised by Spirit Car were used to help fund Summit Church’s monthly Feed The City event at the Railyard Restaurant.

“We have experienced many folks that come to us and thank us and tell us that they haven’t had many meals recently and that they are very thankful that we provide a place for them to come and have a meal.” said Ron Phillips, Summit Church employee.

