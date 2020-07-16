A Randolph County hospice center is helping children deal with COVID-19 adjustments

ELKINS, W.Va. – Mountain Hospice held a drive through camp in Elkins on Thursday.

Camp Good Grief handed out backpacks full of informational activities, snacks and t-shirts to children who might be having a difficult time adjusting to the pandemic.

More than 200 of the 250 backpacks were handed out by early afternoon. Bereavement and Volunteer Coordinator, Patty Delauder, explained children can experience grief in many different ways sometimes not seen by adults.

“Grief comes in many shapes and sizes,” Delauder explained. “Whether it’s just setting at home, missing your friends and teachers, not being able to get out and play with your friends and seeing your family. Losing a loved one to COVID or just losing a loved one in general, it causes grief.”

Mountain Hospice serves Randolph, Barbour, Tucker, Mineral, Pocahontas, Pendleton and Grant counties.