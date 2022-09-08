ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Elkins High School was closed to students on Thursday so that teachers could participate in the first of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s active shooter trainings.

The training, which was from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., was split into two sections, lecture and demonstration. During the lecture, teachers and staff learned more about the ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ strategy.

There are two prevention resource officers (PRO) for all schools in Randolph County: Sergeant Danny Pennington and Deputy Rocky Hebb. Hebb said this training is intended to give teachers and staff information they need to hold things down in an active shooter situation until police officers arrive.

Deputy Rocky Hebb responds to a question about the response time for officers if a situation happens in a school the PRO officers are not at.

“We’ve worked hand in hand with Sheriff Elbon and his deputies. They’ve been great to work with, and this is not something, this is not a one-time thing that we’re going to do. We are going to continue to refresh every year. We want this to be in our teachers’ and staff’s minds, we don’t want it to be forgotten or lost,” said Joseph Arbogast, Randolph County Schools Assistant Superintendent.

Instructors used a slideshow for the lecture portion of the training (WBOY Image).

Arbogast said the active shooter training would become an annual event. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office hopes to add more strategies, like first aid, to the teachings as time goes on.

“We trust our kids to the teachers every day, we bring them here and drop them off, and this might be the last time we see that child, so I want the staff and the educators to be able to do whatever they have to do to be able to get home that evening. If you have to Run, Hide, Fight… on the fight part, it might be the last thing you do, so you want to give it everything you have to be able to protect themselves and the children,” said Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Danny Pennington talks about the importance of hands on learning, and the precious time between when a situation begins and the police arrive.

PRO Officer Danny Pennington said he looks forward to the demonstration portion of the training where they make sure the teachers and staff are confident in their ability to do what was taught.

Upshur County Schools representatives are also looking forward to starting a similar teacher active shooter training after Buckhannon Upsher High School was put on lockdown Thursday for a social media post involving a gun.