ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just ahead of Forest Festival, the City of Elkins Tree Board’s announced that the Adopt-A-Tree program is returning this fall. Selected homeowners will choose a free tree to plant and care for on their property.

Residents can apply until Oct. 14, and on Oct. 22, selected applicants can pick their tree at an “adoption day” event at the Kump House in Elkins. Residents in all five wards are encouraged to fill out the application.

“We are very excited to offer participants the chance to pick out their special tree,” said Marilynn Cuonzo, Elkins Tree Board (ETB) chairman. “Our tree nursery is filled with good-sized varieties, both flowering and non-flowering, that need good homes. We particularly encourage families to participate.”

The selected tree owner commits to planting the tree within two weeks of receiving it and taking care of the tree for a minimum of three years. But don’t worry, board members can give advice throughout that period, and an urban forester with the WV Division of Forestry will be on hand that day to provide tree planting advice.

The type of tree will vary according to the site location, according to the release, with the overall goal of creating a green, cooling canopy for the city.

To apply for a free tree, visit the Elkins Friends of Trees Facebook page, the City of Elkins website or Elkins City Hall at 401 Davis Ave. If you can’t make it to the adoption day event, the EBT will deliver the tree before Oct. 30.