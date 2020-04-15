AHF Products in Beverly to temporarily layoff a number of employees

BEVERLY, W.Va. — Certain employees of AHF Products in Beverly will be laid off or furloughed temporarily due to low product demand due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release sent out by AHF Products, 215 employees, which include supervisors, salaried operators, maintenance and support staff who will be partially furloughed; Also as a part of a recent collective bargaining agreement, unionized employees are being laid off in accordance with said agreement.

In order to reduce spending and save costs, AHF Products had suspended their 401(k) match, reduced pay for employees who are bot being furloughed and has also issued a company-wide hiring freeze, according to the release.

AHF Products is considered an essential business under the United State Department of Homeland Security due to being essential to “its critical infrastructure customer and the wood products supply chain as a whole,” the release states.