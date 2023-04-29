ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins-Randolph County Tourism Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) held its 13th annual Ramps and Rail Festival at the train depot Saturday.

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase and try different ramp-themed foods, enjoy the craft vendors and vote for their favorite vendors at the event, all while listening to live local bands. The Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad also offered train rides to those who wanted to take one of the first rides of the year.

The purpose of the festival was to help local vendors make some money as well as provide a place for people to visit in the spring.

“Ramps, it is such a tradition in West Virginia. It is something that people took to work with them in the spring because it was the first spring vegetable that was available. And so, the railroad yards were filled with the smell of ramps here and, you know, the workers every day would bring ramps with them. So, there is a history here that goes back to the railroad and the ramps, but it is a tradition that people in this area just love,” Anne Beardslee, the executive director of the Elkins-Randolph County Tourism CVB and Welcome Center, said.

At the festival, food vendors prepared ramp-themed foods like ramp burgers, ramperoni rolls, ramp chili and ramp risotto with shrimp. There were approximately 50 different food and craft booths at the festival.

“It is really a piece of history, and we are trying to keep it alive and so are our vendors. They are trying to get creative and come up with new and different things to do with ramps every year and to just make it more interesting for the tourist,” Beardslee said. “We want to see that tradition continue, and so, we’ll be right back here at the end of April next year.”