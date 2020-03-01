ArtsBank Auction raises money for Randolph County youth art programs

ELKINS, W.Va. – On Saturday, the 23rd annual ArtsBank Fundraiser to benefit arts education in Randolph County Schools was held at the Elks Lodge Restaurant and Bar.

Tickets for the event cost $30 at the door where a silent auction and a grand auction was held to raise money, to continue the effort for teaching artists, and to provide in-depth artistic experiences for the youth of Randolph County. ArtsBank teaches specialized programs throughout the county while providing other educational programs as well.

“It’s important to still pick up a pen and a pencil because when your hands moving it involves your brain in a different way. So, it’s very important the young people still sketch and draw, learn to use their eyes to see and record what they see,” said Scottie Wiest, Auction Chairman for Randolph County ArtsBank.

All of the auction items were donated from residents in Randolph County with local artist supporting young people in their art endeavor.