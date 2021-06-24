Augusta Heritage Center kicks off jam concert series featuring Old Crow Medicine Show member

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Augusta Heritage Center held a live jam session for customers at El Gran Sabor, in Elkins, on Wednesday. It was the first of a series of concerts being held this week.

The musicians jammed out on the outdoor patio.

Among the local musicians who came out to play together, Grammy-winning member of Old Crow Medicine Show and West Virginia native Chance McCoy. McCoy spent summers attending Augusta Heritage Center‘s annual programming, learning the fundamentals of West Virginia folk and bluegrass. Now a master of the craft, McCoy returned to his roots to jam out with the next generation of Heritage musicians.

“When somebody learns from West Virginia masters about their culture and the music that we create here,” said Seth Young, executive director of Augusta Heritage Center. “And then they’re able to give that gift to the world and come back and give it to the next generation, that’s when it’s all come full circle.”

Augusta Heritage Center has three more live shows planned through the end of the week. Venues will alternate between El Gran Sabor and the Elkins Railyard Amphitheater.