Augusta Heritage Center receives federal NEA grant

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Augusta Heritage Center in Elkins has received a $20,000 grant from the federal government.

The grant, provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, will help bring artists to Elkins for the Center’s summer sessions.

Each year, those sessions highlight a different style of heritage music each week, and organizers said that money doesn’t just make for a better event; it also brings more to the local community.

“That’s to the benefit of our local community here, our greater community in West Virginia, and we have many folks from all over the country and world come to study in this immersive type of format,” said Executive Director Seth Young.

Young said planning for those sessions this year is still underway and that he hopes to see them back in person this year.