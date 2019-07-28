Augusta Heritage Festival celebrates Appalachia

ELKINS, W.Va.-The Augusta Heritage festival was held Saturday afternoon at Elkins City Park.

This marked the end of a three-week summer program celebrating different parts of Appalachian heritage by Davis and Elkins College.

Several local food trucks and craft vendors offered their services. Vendors came from all over West Virginia and sold their highest quality products.

“This event celebrates Appalachia culturally in a way that we don’t normally get to celebrate. All of our art, our crafts, our music, our food get celebrated right here in Elkins City Park,” said Seth Young, executive director of the Augusta Heritage Center at Davis and Elkins College.

The Augusta Heritage Festival has been part of the Elkins community for 46 years.