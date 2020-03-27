Autism support organization moves scheduled 5K online

ELKINS, W.Va. – With large gatherings forbidden because of the coronavirus pandemic, a Randolph County organization is moving one of its biggest events online.

The West Virginia Autism Supportive Center is will now host a Virtual 5K on Facebook.

The group normally holds a 5K and fundraiser every April, as part of its efforts to provide a way for people on the autism spectrum to have some social interaction. They explained that a virtual 5K is the next best thing.

“We can connect virtually in that group so that we are meeting the needs of people who are already challenged with social connection, and working to flatten the curve at the same time.” Board Member, Erin Browning

Browning said the center plans to host a Facebook fundraiser sometime in April to make up for the lost opportunity. Anyone interested in joining the Virtual 5K can find more information on Facebook by clicking here.