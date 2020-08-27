Back to School: Randolph County schools ready to reopen with changes

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County school officials are getting ready to open the doors for the fall semester.

Superintendent Debbie Schmidlen said she and school staff have been meeting regularly to try and prepare for school days under the coronavirus threat. About 1,100 students in the county have signed up for remote learning and the remaining students will attend school two days a week.

Schmidlen said that many parents keeping their kids at home are also watching for signs they can change those plans.

“Some of them have even indicated that they would like to start in this scenario. However, if they watch and notice that things continue to remain the same or improve even further, they would like to have the option for their children to then return to school, which we would honor that,” Schmidlen said.

She hopes to see more students return as the year goes on, but emphasized that student safety is still her first priority.