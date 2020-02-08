Bank Robbery: Suspect wanted in Randolph County after bank robbery Saturday morning

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A bank robbery was reported in Randolph County at 9:50 A.M. at the Beverly branch of Citizen’s Bank of West Virginia Saturday morning.

The suspect is believed to be a white male wearing a black toboggan, with a face mask, camouflage coat, black hoody, light colored jeans, and work boots.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect fled the bank on foot.

During the time of the robbery, the suspect was in possession of a light gray bag with dark gray designs, containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspects whereabouts are urged to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-636-2000.

West Virginia State police, Elkins Police Department, and the Division of Natural Resources are all assisting the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

