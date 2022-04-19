CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia state troopers will be conducting several sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia over the next few weeks.
Sobriety checkpoints are meant to prevent intoxicated drivers and keep drivers safe. The West Virginia State Police said it is not their goal to cause inconvenience for sober drivers.
Troopers will be conducting sobriety tests at the following locations and dates:
- Friday, April 22: Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) in Randolph County near Crystal Springs; the checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. until midnight.
- Friday, May 6: WV Route 7 in Preston County between Kingwood and Masontown; the checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. until midnight.
- Saturday, May 7: Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) in Randolph County near Crystal Springs; the checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. until midnight.