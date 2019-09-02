Belington V.F.W Post 410 host bucket drive for veterans

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The VFW Post 410 Auxiliary hosted a Buddy Poppy drive on Philippi Pike in Belington to give back to those who have risked their lives for our country.

Each red flower that was brought during the drive represented each life that was lost in World War One.

VFW member Stanley Swick said it may look like a small task to some, but it is just many ways of how they honor the dead, by helping the living.

“They sacrificed their lives to help preserve our rights, our freedoms here in this country and we are very blessed and we just like to give back a portion of what they done for us,” said Stanley.