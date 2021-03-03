Beverly hires first police chief in nearly 40 years

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A Randolph County community is re-establishing a police department for the first time in decades.

The town of Beverly hired Allen Vanscoy as its first police chief in 40 years back in January.

Vanscoy comes to the job with 20 years experience in different areas of law enforcement.

He said he’s looking forward to hitting and working to keep the town safe once everything is in order.

“Getting all the equipment ordered, equipment for a cruiser ordered, getting in touch with the state so we can report citations and so forth and accident reports, criminal reports,” said Vanscoy.

He hopes to have everything ready to go in the next few weeks.