ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — This weekend Big Timber Brewing in Elkins, West Virginia will be celebrating the opening night for its new location, which will be attached to its brewhouse on 2 Davis Ave.

Big Timber’s new dine-in location will feature 20 taps pouring just about every Big Timber beer you can imagine, as well as a stage for live music. The brewery is also going to have a full kitchen and food menu which it hopes to have ready near the beginning of 2024.

The grand opening party on Saturday, Sept. 30 will feature two musical performances:

Brennan Edwards at 7 p.m.

Low Water Bridge Band at 8:30 p.m.

Below are the hours of operation for Big Timber’s new taproom. These hours may be affected by the upcoming Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins: