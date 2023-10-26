ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — 1201 CrossFit and Nutrition partnered with Beander’s Restaurant and Tavern to host the first Boo Mile Inflatable Costume Walk and Run on Thursday in Elkins.

Kids and adults joined in on the fun wearing their favorite inflatable costumes where they could walk or run down Davis Avenue. Representatives of the gym said the Elkins community is always ready to have some fun with some fitness and fun activities.

“We have something fun for all ages fun for people to watch you can’t participate fun for people to participate. Hopefully, it’ll become an annual event where we can exchange costumes and just have a good time doing it,” said Desire Watson, Manager of Beander’s Restaurant and Tavern. “Life is stressful, this is the moments we live for, when it’s not stressful anymore, we can just play and be happy.”

After the costume walk and run race there was an after party at Beander’s for everyone to enjoy dancing and having fun in their costumes.

“So, this is a fun family event, I don’t have kids, but I actually brought my friend’s kids and they’re gonna get costumes, and we’re all gonna do this together. It’s gonna be so fun and I’m hoping I at least beat them,” said Ashley Jones, a participant in the Boo Mile Inflatable Costume Walk and Run.

1201 CrossFit and Nutrition said that the community and local area businesses host and become part of cooperative events and activities. They also added that they hope to continue the Boo Mile Inflatable Costume Walk and Run and grow the event in the future.