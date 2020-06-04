Bowden Fishing Derby cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic, construction project

ELKINS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the cancellation of the Bowden Hatchery Fishing Derby that was originally scheduled for June 13, outside of Elkins.

“The derby attracts a large crowd each year, and we didn’t feel that safe social distancing could be maintained for the public and for DNR staff,” said Jim Hedrick, DNR hatchery program manager. “We regret to cancel the 29th consecutive year for the derby, but we hope to be back next year so we can continue to provide a great opportunity for children to experience a family fishing experience.”

The Bowden Fish Hatchery also is under construction for expansion and improvements, DNR officials said.

“The upgrades to the Bowden Fish Hatchery will help better serve the needs of anglers for many years to come,” Hedrick said. “These construction efforts are currently limiting the safe space available for fishing derby activities.”

Due to construction, the Bowden Fish Hatchery will remain closed to visitors through the end of 2020, officials said.