ELKINS, W.Va. — Citizens in Elkins can get rid of one large item a month with the new bulk pick up service from the Elkins Sanitation Department. Citizens must be residential customers in Elkins, and they can put out furniture, appliances and other bulk trash on the curb throughout the year, one item a month. The new bulk trash pick up is replacing the bulk spring clean up event.

Items that will not be accepted, except for during special pickups, are chemical and hazardous materials, tires, building materials and demolition waste. Yard waste is not accepted for the bulk item pick up, or for a special pick up. Contact the Operations Department at 304-636-1414, Ext. 1437 with any questions.

All bulk trash should be out for pick up by 6 a.m. Monday for the week the area is scheduled. The Sanitation Department’s new grapple truck will pick up the trash by zone on their scheduled day. The schedule for all bulk pick ups in 2022 can be found here.

“I really encourage that if you put something out, try to give us a little bit of room to do the work, but also, I really want to encourage people to use this service… that’s what we bought this for, we didn’t want people to really have to do time a year thing, I think we was kind of behind times on this, other cities have been doing this for a little bit, so I think this was a good time to kick off,” said Joshua Sanson, City of Elkins Operations Manager.

Sanson said residents utilizing this service all year will cut down on the trash that ends up around town, and that residents who put their trash in an alley must put the bulk item on the curb with room for the grapple truck to remove it.