DAILEY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Burnt Bridge has been renamed after James Shaffer, better known as “Big Jim.”

Shaffer was a long-time member and chief of the Tygart Valley Fire Department. He started as a junior member when he was just 15 years old. During that time, he was going door to door on his bicycle, collecting funds on behalf of the fire department.

Shaffer spent nearly 40 years as fire chief. He retired in 2006 and died in 2012.

“It’s a good thing to do for Jim, I mean, he was an excellent member, he dedicated his whole life to the fire department, and most anybody you talk to will tell you that, and they know’d of Jim, they personally know’d him, he always had a smile,” said Robert Elbon, Tygart Valley Fire Department Chief.

The memorial for Big Jim will be held in the Tygart Valley Fire Co. Building.

Elbon has invited the community to a memorial event on Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at the Tygart Valley Fire Company. He said he was worried that people may not know where to find the building, but said it is located on 250 South, about 10 miles from Elkins.