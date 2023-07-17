ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A driver was cited over the weekend after he crashed into a fallen tree, despite the fact that crews with emergency lights on were already at the scene.
According to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fallen tree across Laurel Mountain Road in Randolph County on Saturday. The post said that while the responding emergency vehicles had their lights on, a car came speeding from the other direction, did not stop, and crashed into the fallen tree.
The driver told law enforcement that his breaks “went out,” and according to the post, the vehicle—a Chevy Malibu with a Ford Explorer registration—had not had a vehicle inspection since 2014. Additionally, the vehicle was not insured, and the driver’s license was suspended, according to the sheriff’s office.
“I concluded that the accident here was preventable,” a deputy recorded. The driver received a total of five citations. The post did not say there were any injuries.
Currently, West Virginia is one of 16 states that still require a vehicle safety inspection, but as of June 1, West Virginia inspections are required every two years instead of one.