ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A driver was cited over the weekend after he crashed into a fallen tree, despite the fact that crews with emergency lights on were already at the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fallen tree across Laurel Mountain Road in Randolph County on Saturday. The post said that while the responding emergency vehicles had their lights on, a car came speeding from the other direction, did not stop, and crashed into the fallen tree.

(Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver told law enforcement that his breaks “went out,” and according to the post, the vehicle—a Chevy Malibu with a Ford Explorer registration—had not had a vehicle inspection since 2014. Additionally, the vehicle was not insured, and the driver’s license was suspended, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I concluded that the accident here was preventable,” a deputy recorded. The driver received a total of five citations. The post did not say there were any injuries.

Currently, West Virginia is one of 16 states that still require a vehicle safety inspection, but as of June 1, West Virginia inspections are required every two years instead of one.