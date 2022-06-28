ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce (ERCCC) has recently announced the beginning of a program they’ve been looking into for nearly 10 years. Randolph County now joins others in the state by offering a leadership program.

Through Leadership Randolph, participants develop leadership skills and learn about education, health care, economic development and agriculture, among other topics.

“So I think the type of person who is perfect for the Leadership Randolph is someone who is making an impact in their field, or their business, or their community within Randolph County,” said Lisa Wood, Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The cost to participate in the program is $500. The fee can be paid in full by the individual, their employer or a combination of the two. If financial assistance is needed, scholarships may be available upon request. The application can be found on the ERCCC website.

Leadership Randolph will start on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The deadline to apply is July 31.