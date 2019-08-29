Children’s Museum coming to Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Community members in Elkins are coming together to provide educational activities in Randolph County.

Three moms recently moved to Elkins decided to start the, “Interact Children’s Museum,” after noticing the lack of educational activities.

“There’s not a lot of things to do for children indoors especially during the winter, the rainy season, said Jessi Thompson, Treasurer for Interact Children’s Museum. “So, we had a hard time figuring out what to do,and we just kept on. Everywhere we go, we look up children’s museums so we thought, ‘why can’t we bring this to Elkins, why can’t we bring this here?’ We have such a wonderful community to back us, let’s go for it.””

Board members are currently fundraising and searching for a building to house the new facility.