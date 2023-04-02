CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins has announced that their 2023 street sweeping schedule, which will run Monday-Friday, will begin April 10.

According to a release from the City of Elkins, the sweeping will be performed at each street once per week to “reduce strain on the wastewater treatment plant and to maintain a visually attractive streetscape.” The street sweeper will remain in operation from late spring through early fall.

The city will also be issuing tickets for vehicles left parked on streets scheduled for street sweeping, starting May 1.

The 2023 street sweeper schedule can be found here and an interactive map of the routes can be found here.

Notifications will be given in cases of a cancelled street sweeper run, but a sweeper route that is cut short for whatever reason will not always result in a notification.

“The best practice is to establish a routine of moving vehicles on the appointed day and continue that practice weekly until the end of sweeper season,” the release said.