ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins has announced that starting Jan. 1, phone payments for city bills and services will no longer be accepted.

According to a Facebook post from Elkins City Hall, the change is being made to help reduce the risk of identity theft and fraud.

To replace this payment method, the city will deploy a new online payments platform. Until this new method is ready, the City of Elkins asks its residents to pay utility bills, municipal court fees and fines online.

Utility customers can also make payments using the Payment Service Network’s (PSN) automated phone payment system, the number of which is 877-885-7968. Those needing PSN customer support should call 866-917-7368.