City of Elkins honors Civil Air Patrol with proclamation

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins held a reading of a proclamation at city hall to declare Thursday, Dec. 9 as Civil Air Patrol Day within the city.

City officials said that was founded in December of 1941 to supplement civilian defense organizations and the U.S. Military during WWII. Also, officials stated that the Civil Air Patrol aerospace education program touches more than 1,800 educators and more than 200,000 youth cadets and others in classrooms across the United States. It teaches multidisciplinary aviation concepts that emphasize aviation’s connection to history, math, science, government and economics.

“What we do is we primarily focus on emergency services, aerospace education for youth. And then, we also have a cadet program, so we focus a lot on character development and preparing young leaders for the future,” said Nathaniel Whetsell, Cadet Commander of the Elkins Composite Squadron.

Civil Air Patrol officials also added it is important to remember that it was formed by many civilian pilots just six days before the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

“We do a lot of search and rescue, and in 2015 the Air Force adopted or included the Civil Air Patrol as part of the Total Force Concept. They are now members of the Air Force actually,” said Stephen Richards, Commander First Latinate of Elkins Civil Air Patrol.

If you are interested in the Civil Air Patrol program you can attend their open meetings on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Elkins Regional Airport.