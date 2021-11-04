The medical cannabis card sign-up event was held at the old jail behind the Randolph County Courthouse. (WBOY Image)

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins hosted a medical cannabis sign-up event on Thursday. The event was held at the old jail behind the Randolph County Court House from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients were invited to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins were accepted until 3:30 p.m.

People who are eligible to receive their medical cannabis card, but weren’t unable to make it to the sign-up event can still sign up by going to www.medcanwv.org or by calling (304) 356-5090.

A bill signed by Governor Jim Justice back on April 19, 2017, created the Medical Cannabis Act. The Medical Cannabis Act allows patients with serious medical conditions to use cannabis as a form of treatment.

“We know there’s a big need for patients who may not want to take opioids, and this is an alternative for them for when products become available. So we do want to help them get ready for when the products… when the dispensaries are open,” said Crystal Lowe, Assistant Office Director for the Office of Medical Cannabis.

Lowe said this event is a great opportunity for those eligible who may not be able to easily access the online registration for their medical cannabis card.