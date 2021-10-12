City of Elkins planning upgrades to sanitation system

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins will be getting an upgrade to its sanitary system, hopefully, early next year.

The city of Elkins is looking to invest nearly half a million dollars to upgrade its outdated Vactor Truck. Randolph County Sanitary board members and other city workers watched the first of three Vactor truck demonstrations early this morning in Randolph County.

Vactor Trucks are necessary because they have high-powered equipment that is used to vacuum and clean sewer lines. The city’s old truck was purchased in 2002, and the city must purchase a new truck by the end of 2021.

“One aspect driving the purchase this year the new Vactor truck is the city of Elkins is under a consent decree going back to 2012 with the EPA that requires the city to take certain actions to improve its overall sewage system, and one of the stipulations of that decree is a new state of the art truck by the end of this year,” said External Affairs Specialist, Sutton Stokes.

According to Stokes, Elkins may be eligible to use the money it receives from the American Rescue Protection Act, or ARPA Funding, to help pay for the truck. Stokes said the city should see a new Vactor truck on the streets by the first half of next year.