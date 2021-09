ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins Water System announced a possible water outage occurring Monday night in the Davis and Elkins College area.

City of Elkins Water System employees will be replacing fire hydrants on D&E campus on Monday night, starting at 8 p.m.



Water will be off or low pressure for customers on the D&E campus, Patricia Avenue, Grandview Avenue, Spruce Street, Sycamore Street, and Harpertown Road. — Elkins City Hall (@ElkinsCityHall) September 10, 2021

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, all water for customers on the D&E campus, Patricia Avenue, Grandview Avenue, Spruce Street, Sycamore Street and Harpertown Road will be turned off or at low pressure. This planned outage is due to the City of Elkins Water System employees replacing the fire hydrants on the D&E campus.