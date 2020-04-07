City of Elkins Sanitation worker dies in off-duty accident

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Worker for the City of Elkins Sanitation Department was killed in an off-duty accident on Saturday, according to a release from city officials.

Byran Shockey, a resident of Cravensville, was a loader for the sanitation department and had worked there since 2015, according to the release. Shockey was married and had two adult daughters.

Byran Shockey

City officials said Shockey was assisting a relative with a demolition project when he sustained fatal injuries.

“Mr. Shockey was killed when part of a masonry chimney he was demolishing fell on him,” said Bob Pingley, the operations manager for the City of Elkins. “He will be greatly missed.”

The release stated that Sanitation Department Supervisor Terill Roth remembered Shockey as an outdoorsman. “He really enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially bear hunting,” said Roth. “He loved running his dogs.”

Roth added that Shockey was a valued and dependable member of the department. “He was a good guy to work with, always on time for his shift. He was friendly and liked to joke. We’ll all miss him.”