City of Elkins seeking applicants for new peer addiction support program

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins received $5,000 to fund a peer recovery support program to certify qualifying candidates throughout the state.

Among other things, applicants need to be 18 months clean, get CPR certified and pass a background check and state test.

“We have walked the walk, we have talked the talk. I am a recovering addict, so a lot of people can relate to me, especially with the whole stigma situation,” said Markie Jeffries, Peer Recovery Support Specialist. “People are not going to come up and ask for help unless they know they can relate to you, unless they know that you have been there and done that, so they trust you more.”

The program’s goal is to have three peer groups of two, a man and woman. This peer recovery support program is part of The Addiction and Homelessness Task Force in Elkins.

People interested in the peer recovery support program can contact Elkins City Hall at (304)-626-1414.