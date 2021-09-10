City of Elkins sends out online survey regarding new parking signs and markings

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

ELKINS, W.Va. — The public has been invited to provide feedback on new parking signs and parking-space markings on Third Street in Elkins.

The online survey is intended to allow people of the city to see and comment on the proposed new signs and markings before plans are finalized. Upon finalization, the changes will be implemented to the rest of the downtown area.

The downtown revitalization organization, Elkins Main Street, will be partnering with the City of Elkins to manage the survey and its results. “We want to hear what people think,” said Madalyn Higgins, the executive director of Elkins Main Street. “If any of the signs are hard to see or confusing, or if the markings on the ground could be tweaked to make them more helpful, that’s exactly the sort of thing we’re hoping to hear. We want any new signs and other visual aids to be as helpful as possible.” The goal of the project, as the latest step in the multi-phase Elkins Streetscape Vision, is to reduce visual clutter make the downtown area more inviting.

“This has been a collaborative project all along,” said Higgins. “We’ve had great support from the city’s Street Department, and Randolph WORC students assisted with painting the new markings. Now it’s the public’s turn to weigh in and let us know how we can make the new signage and markings as helpful and successful as possible.”